Home / Sports / Football News / Pep Guardiola receives honorary degree from University of Manchester

Pep Guardiola receives honorary degree from University of Manchester

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honour his success with City

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager celebrates with the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy. Photo: Twitter

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City. Photo: Twitter

AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

I have spent nine years here and it has become home, Guardiola said.

The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues it is all so special to me and my family.

 

When I arrived here in 2016, I did not know how long I would spend here. The way this city embraced me made everything easy. My time here has been beautiful.

Professor Duncan Ivison, who is the university's president and vice chancellor, described Guardiola as an innovator and a winner who has inspired millions of people through his success as a manager.

He has played a huge role in making Manchester a global success story, he said, and we are honored that he has chosen to accept this degree. I hope that this forges another important connection between him, the University of Manchester, and the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manchester City

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

