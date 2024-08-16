Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

The 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend on August 16, as England's top teams vie for supremacy. Defending champions Manchester City will aim for their 9th title, with Pep Guardiola's squad once again the team to beat.
Arsenal FC came close to challenging City last season, but their lack of consistency in the crucial stages handed the title to the Cityzens.
This season sees new promotions Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton entering the fray, promising action-packed battles at both ends of the table.
What date does the new Premier League season start?
The 2024-25 season of English Premier League will start on August 17 at 12:30 AM IST, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India?
Star Sports will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Premier League 2024-25 in India?
Disney+Hotstar will live streaming Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.
Here is the full schedule for the 2024/25 Premier League season:
|Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list
|Matchweek 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Man Utd v Fulham
|17/08/24 (After 16th midnight)
|00:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Liverpool
|17/08/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Wolves
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Brighton
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Aston Villa
|17/08/24
|22:00:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|18/08/24
|18:30:00
|Chelsea v Man City
|18/08/24
|21:00:00
|Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|19/08/24
|00:30:00
|Matchweek 2
|Brighton v Man Utd
|24/08/24
|15:00:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v Leicester City
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Ipswich Town
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Nottingham Forest
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Spurs v Everton
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|24/08/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|25/08/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Chelsea
|25/08/24
|18:30:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|25/08/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 3
|Arsenal v Brighton
|31/08/24
|17:00:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v AFC Bournemouth
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Fulham
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Wolves
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Man City
|31/08/24
|22:00:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|01/09/24
|18:00:00
|Man Utd v Liverpool
|01/09/24
|22:00:00
|Newcastle United v Spurs
|01/09/24
|18:00:00
|Matchweek 4
|Southampton v Man Utd
|14/09/24
|17:00:00
|Brighton v Ipswich Town
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v West Ham
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Brentford
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|14/09/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
|14/09/24
|00:30:00
|Spurs v Arsenal
|15/09/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Newcastle United
|15/09/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 5
|West Ham v Chelsea
|21/09/24
|17:00:00
|Aston Villa v Wolves
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v Newcastle United
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Ipswich Town
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Spurs v Brentford
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Man Utd
|21/09/24
|22:00:00
|Brighton v Nottingham Forest
|22/09/24
|18:30:00
|Man City v Arsenal
|22/09/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 6
|Newcastle United v Man City
|28/09/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v West Ham
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Fulham
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Wolves v Liverpool
|28/09/24
|22:00:00
|Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
|29/09/24
|18:30:00
|Man Utd v Spurs
|29/09/24
|21:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
|30/09/24
|00:30:00
|Matchweek 7
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|05/10/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v Wolves
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Fulham
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Ipswich Town
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Newcastle United
|05/10/24
|22:00:00
|Aston Villa v Man Utd
|06/10/24
|18:30:00
|Brighton v Spurs
|06/10/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 8
|Spurs v West Ham
|19/10/24
|17:00:00
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Everton
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v Brentford
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Leicester City
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|19/10/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
|20/10/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Man City
|20/10/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 9
|Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
|25/10/24
|00:30:00
|Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v Ipswich Town
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brighton v Wolves
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Southampton
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Fulham
|26/10/24
|22:00:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Spurs
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Man Utd
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|27/10/24
|22:00:00
|Matchweek 10
|AFC Bournemouth v Man City
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Fulham v Brentford
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Leicester City
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Chelsea
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v West Ham
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Southampton v Everton
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Aston Villa
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Crystal Palace
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Matchweek 11
|Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Brighton v Man City
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Fulham
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Leicester City
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Ipswich Town
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|West Ham v Everton
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Southampton
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Matchweek 12
|AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Everton v Brentford
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Fulham v Wolves
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Man Utd
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea