Premier League 2025: Man City vs Arsenal live match time, streaming

Premier League 2025: Man City vs Arsenal live match time, streaming

The live streaming of the Premier League 2025 between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

A blockbuster Premier League showdown awaits at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal welcome Manchester City in what promises to be a pivotal early-season test of title credentials.
 
Arsenal enter the contest looking to prove their mettle against a direct rival after suffering a setback at Anfield before the international break, where Mikel Arteta’s conservative tactics came under the spotlight in a 2–0 loss to Liverpool. Since then, the Gunners have steadied themselves with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Athletic Club, continuing a fine defensive run that has seen them concede just once all season — to a spectacular Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick.
 
 
That record, however, faces its sternest examination against the relentless firepower of Pep Guardiola’s champions. City arrive in north London fresh from a commanding 3–0 Manchester derby victory and a midweek Champions League triumph over Napoli, with Erling Haaland in red-hot form after taking his season tally to 12 goals for club and country.
 
While City’s attacking threat is undeniable, defensive lapses have been exposed in recent weeks by Tottenham and Brighton, leaving room for Arsenal’s frontline to strike. Arteta’s side, who have finished behind City in two of the last three league campaigns, will be desperate to make a statement and show they can finally go one better. 

With both sides boasting world-class talent and plenty at stake so early in the season, Sunday’s clash at the Emirates has all the ingredients of a Premier League classic.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Head-to-head last 5 matches

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Arsenal have won two matches, while the rest ended in draws.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City travel to Arsenal with several injury concerns as Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovacic are ruled out, while Rayan Aït-Nouri and John Stones remain doubts in defence. Rodri is also uncertain after picking up a knock despite featuring against Napoli midweek. Pep Guardiola may stick with the same side that beat Manchester United last weekend, with Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku all in strong form.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal face injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Ben White all doubtful after missing training this week. William Saliba is fit again and set to return in defence, while Viktor Gyökeres and Mikel Merino have recovered from head knocks. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined, but Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are pushing for starts after impressing in midweek.

Manchester City vs Arsenal starting 11 (probable)

Manchester City starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland
 
Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Eze

Premier League 2025: Manchester City vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League 2025 between Manchester City and Arsenal be played? 
The Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on September 21.
 
What time will the Premier League 2025 between Manchester City and Arsenal begin on September 21? 
The Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will start at 9 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal? 
The Emirates Stadium in London, England, will host the Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Premier League 2025 between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India? 
The live telecast of the Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Premier League 2025 between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India? 
The live streaming of the Premier League 2025 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester City

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

