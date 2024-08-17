Business Standard
Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

The 24-year-old Evanilson scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October.

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazil striker Evanilson signed for Bournemouth from Porto on Friday in a deal worth a reported 40 million pounds ($51.6 million), a club record for the English team.
The 24-year-old Evanilson scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October.
Evanilson will replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million).
Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said, and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.
Tottenham has also bought winger Wilson Odobert, a France Under-21 international, from relegated Burnley for a reported 25 million pounds ($32.3 million) while promoted Ipswich has signed Sam Szmodics, the top scorer in the Championship last season, from Blackburn and Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.
Southampton signed striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

