Premier League 2024: Liverpool full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

Liverpool FC would be looking to have a strong new season under the new management

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 8:53 AM IST
The 2024-25 season will mark a new era for Liverpool FC. With the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who guided the club to unprecedented heights, the Reds are tasked with rebuilding under the stewardship of Arne Slot. The Dutchman, known for his attacking philosophy, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Anfield.

The Reds, who last won the English Premier League (EPL) title in 2019, will face the tall task of adjusting to new management and performing at their best if they want to edge past the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham this time around.
Liverpool FC: Squad for the 2024/25 Season

Liverpool will have a strong squad to support their mission to reach the top of English football in the 2024/25 season. The goalkeeping department will once again be in the responsible hands of Alisson Becker, while Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be their key defenders. The Reds will be banking on Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield, while the attacking department will rely on Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz.
 
Full Squad of Liverpool FC

Goalkeepers:
Alisson Becker, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vítězslav Jaroš, Caoimhín Kelleher
 
Defenders:
Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley
 
Midfielders:
Wataru Endō, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, James McConnell, Tyler Morton, Thomas Hill, Trey Nyoni
 
Forwards:
Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Kaide Gordon, Ben Doak, Jayden Danns, Harvey Blair

Liverpool FC: Fixtures

Liverpool FC will start their new campaign against Brentford on August 25, 2024, and aim to end their campaign on a high when they face Crystal Palace in their last league match on May 25, 2025.

Full EPL 2024/25 Fixtures of Liverpool FC
Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list: Liverpool FC
Match  Date Time (IST)
Liverpool v Brentford 25-08-2024 21:00:00
Man Utd v Liverpool 01-09-2024 22:00:00
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 14-09-2024 19:30:00
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 21-09-2024 19:30:00
12:30pm: Wolves v Liverpool 28-09-2024 22:00:00
Crystal Palace v Liverpool 05-10-2024 17:00:00
12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea 19-10-2024 22:00:00
Arsenal v Liverpool 27-10-2024 22:00:00
Liverpool v Brighton 02-11-2024 20:30:00
Liverpool v Aston Villa 09-11-2024 20:30:00
Southampton v Liverpool 23-11-2024 20:30:00
Liverpool v Man City 30-11-2024 20:30:00
Newcastle United v Liverpool 04-12-2024 01:15:00
Everton v Liverpool 07-12-2024 20:30:00
Liverpool v Fulham 14-12-2024 20:30:00
Spurs v Liverpool 21-12-2024 20:30:00
Liverpool v Leicester City 26-12-2024 20:30:00
West Ham v Liverpool 29-12-2024 20:30:00
Liverpool v Man Utd 04-01-2025 20:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool 14-01-2025 01:15:00
Brentford v Liverpool 18-01-2025 20:30:00
Liverpool v Ipswich Town 25-01-2025 20:30:00
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01-02-2025 20:30:00
Liverpool v Wolves 15-02-2025 20:30:00
Man City v Liverpool 22-02-2025 20:30:00
Liverpool v Newcastle United 26-02-2025 01:30:00
Liverpool v Southampton 08-03-2025 20:30:00
Aston Villa v Liverpool 15-03-2025 20:30:00
Liverpool v Everton 02-04-2025 00:30:00
Fulham v Liverpool 05-04-2025 19:30:00
Liverpool v West Ham 12-04-2025 19:30:00
Leicester City v Liverpool 19-04-2025 19:30:00
Liverpool v Spurs 26-04-2025 19:30:00
Chelsea v Liverpool 03-05-2025 19:30:00
Liverpool v Arsenal 10-05-2025 19:30:00
Brighton v Liverpool 18-05-2025 19:30:00
Liverpool v Crystal Palace 25-05-2025 20:30:00

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

