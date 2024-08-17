Premier League 2024: Arsenal vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming

Arsenal FC, under Mikel Arteta, will be looking to forget the heartbreaks of the last two seasons when they take the field at Emirates Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in their first match of the 2024-25 season. The Gunners came close to winning the coveted title twice in the last two seasons but were eventually outshone by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on both occasions.

Arsenal have permanently signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, along with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, to strengthen their already stacked line-up, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. They will hope to cross the line this time around and lift their first title since 2004.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, also known as Wolves, will be looking to qualify for their first European competition since 2020 when they start their new campaign of the 2024-25 season against the Gunners.

Wolves have signed a total of 12 players before the start of their new season. Their list of new signings includes Tommy Doyle from Manchester City and Gonçalo Guedes from Villarreal.

Arsenal vs Wolves: Head-to-head in the last 5 matches

In their last five head-to-head clashes, the Gunners have a clean record against Wolves.

Head-to-head (Last 5 matches)

Arsenal won: 5

Wolves won: 0

Draw: 0

Best margin of victory: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves



Arsenal vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming, date, all details

When will ARS vs WOL be played in the Premier League 2024-25?

Arsenal vs Wolves will be played on August 17.

What time will ARS vs WOL start in India?

ARS vs WOL will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of ARS vs WOL in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of ARS vs WOL in India?

The live streaming of ARS vs WOL will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.