Premier League 2024: Ipswich Town v Liverpool live time (IST), streaming

Newly promoted side Ipswich Town have finally made it back to the Premier League after a long period of 22 years. The Tractor Boys have secured back-to-back promotions in the English division, courtesy of a masterclass by manager Kieran McKenna.

Starting their campaign on August 17, Ipswich will be hosting heavyweights Liverpool at Portman Road on Sunday. Their hopes will be pinned on 20-year-old winger Omari Hutchinson, who produced some quality performances in the Championship last season.

Liverpool have experienced a change in managerial position for the first time in many years, with Jurgen Klopp bidding farewell last season.

He will be replaced by Arne Slot, who will make some changes to the playing style this season. It seems like Arne will be going with pretty much the same squad this season. However, injuries to Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones will hurt them going into the season.

When will IPS vs LIV be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool will be played on August 17.

What time will IPS vs LIV start in India?

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool will begin at 5 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of IPS vs LIV in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of IPS vs LIV in India?

The live streaming of Ipswich Town vs Liverpool will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.