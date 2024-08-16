Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham live time (IST), live streaming

Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham live time (IST), live streaming

United have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee, defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazaraoui in the summer transfer window

Manchester United vs Fulham live match timings

Manchester United vs Fulham live match timings

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are all set to wipe away last season's woes as the new Premier League season begins for the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, against Marco Silva's Fulham on August 17.

New signings have rejuvenated the atmosphere at Old Trafford, with the new ownership showing no signs of lethargy in their transfer strategy. United have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee, and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer transfer window.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United have been fortunate to have a home game in the season opener for the 10th time in 11 seasons. However, they wouldn’t want a repeat of last season's fixture, which saw Fulham take a 2-1 win at Old Trafford against a lacklustre United side.

Finishing 8th last season, Manchester United salvaged a European place by winning the FA Cup and would hope to at least make the top 4 this season.

Fulham, on the other hand, have lost a gem in the form of Joao Palhinha, who completed his transfer to Bayern Munich this summer. However, they signed Emile Smith Rowe to add another promising player to their squad.

Manchester United are coming into the game after a narrow defeat against local rivals Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield. Fulham beat German side Hoffenheim 2-0 in the final pre-season friendly.

More From This Section

Manchester United full schedule for Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scores on Real Madrid debut to win UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

$1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta


When will MUN vs FUL be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Manchester United vs Fulham will be played on August 17.

What time will MUN vs FUL start in India?

MUN vs FUL will begin at 12:30 AM.

Which channel will show the live telecast of MUN vs FUL in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of MUN vs FUL in India?

The live streaming of MUN vs FUL will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino in talks to become new coach of US soccer team

Premier League 2024-25 rules and regulation

Premier League 2024-25 format, VAR rules for relegation and promotion

Antonio Conte, Inter Milan manager

Serie A side Napoli signs Antonio Conte as new manager for 2024-25 season

Premier League full schedule

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Durand Cup Givson Singh

Givson Singh speaks ahead of crucial Durand Cup tie vs North East United

Topics : football Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon