Greenwood wastes penalty chance as Marseille go down narrowly to Brest

Greenwood wastes penalty chance as Marseille go down narrowly to Brest

Two first-half headers from Ludovic Ajorque put Brest in the driving seat and he could have had a third had a fierce shot not rattled the bar on Friday

AP Brest
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Habib Beye's reign as Marseille coach got off to a losing start as Ligue 1's top goal-scorer Mason Greenwood missed a penalty in Brest's 2-0 win.

Beye replaced Roberto De Zerbi last week after a miserable run that saw Marseille exit the Champions League and lose to archrival Paris Saint-Germain 5-0.

But the former Newcastle and Aston Villa defender could not stop the rot that threatens Marseille's hopes of a European spot next year.

Two first-half headers from Ludovic Ajorque put Brest in the driving seat and he could have had a third had a fierce shot not rattled the bar on Friday.

 

Marseille came into the match more in the second half but Greenwood missed a golden chance to pull it back into the game seven minutes from time.

He was brought down by Daouda Guindo but his spot kick was well saved by Brest goalkeeper Gregoire Coudertt.

The result left Marseille winless in four Ligue 1 games and in fourth place, five points behind Lyon, which has a game in hand against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Brest climbed one place to 11th.

Feb 21 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

