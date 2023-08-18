Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

Chelsea completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on Friday after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million).

The Belgium international signed a seven-year deal after reportedly rejecting a proposed move to Liverpool.

I'm really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project, Lavia said in Chelsea's announcement. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started. I can't wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.

