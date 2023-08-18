Confirmation

Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

Chelsea completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for a reported transfer fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million)

Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton. Photo: Chelsea

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Chelsea completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on Friday after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million).
The Belgium international signed a seven-year deal after reportedly rejecting a proposed move to Liverpool.
I'm really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project, Lavia said in Chelsea's announcement. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started. I can't wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

