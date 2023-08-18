Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Harry Kane set for his first start at Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen

Harry Kane has had an "immediate effect" on Bayern Munich's locker-room atmosphere and is expected to make his first start for the German champion against Werder Bremen on Friday

Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich

AP Munich
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Harry Kane has had an "immediate effect" on Bayern Munich's locker-room atmosphere and is expected to make his first start for the German champion against Werder Bremen on Friday, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Thursday.
Hours after being announced as a Bayern player, the England captain came on as a 64th-minute substitute in Bayern's 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday. Kane indicated Sunday that he might need time to adapt to Bayern after 19 years at Tottenham.
Tuchel said Kane will start Friday's game "if nothing happens today, nothing extraordinary," and said he was fitting in well with the rest of the Bayern team.
"My first impressions of Harry are fantastic. He is a top professional, the quality is outstanding and he's a fantastic human being, he is very open, he's first on the training pitch, he is open in the dressing room," Tuchel said.
"I think he has an immediate effect in the dressing room with his personality, with his approach to football, his love for the game, you feel it every day. You feel it in every little exercise."

Tuchel added that injured first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is further along in his recovery than expected after recent surgery and could return to training with the rest of the team in a matter of weeks.
"The development with Manu is extremely positive," Tuchel said.

Also Read

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot on the table

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Is it coming home? England eye Women's World Cup trophy against Spain

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

9 cars, mansion & more: Here's what Neymar wanted before joining Al Hilal

Manchester City win UEFA Super Cup, beat Sevilla in a penalty shootout

FIFA Women's World Cup: England thrash Australia 3-1 to play Spain in final

"I saw him training myself the last couple of days. I'm no recovery expert, obviously, but what I saw was very impressive. It looked very good and so we are counting on a return to team training in the coming weeks, and that obviously has effects on our planning."

Tuchel added that "the priority in any planning is basically to give Manu time and rest to get healthy and get back into the goal, and at the same time we obviously want to be competitive at a very high level."

The 37-year-old Neuer hasn't played since last year's World Cup. He broke his leg while skiing after the tournament and needed another operation recently to remove metal implants from an earlier surgery.
That could affect Bayern's search for a new goalkeeper after playing against Leipzig with longtime backup Sven Ulreich in goal, and whether the club signs any new keeper to challenge Neuer for the starting spot or simply as extra cover behind Ulreich. Tuchel said Thursday that Bayern was still looking for a goalkeeper, but didn't say what that player's role in the squad would be.
Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said last week the club had tried and failed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga before he opted for Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea. More recently, Bayern was reported to be interested in Manchester City backup Stefan Ortega.
Bayern had Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a stopgap last season when Neuer was injured, but he left for Inter Milan this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bundesliga Harry Kane Bayern Munich football

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state pollsMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon