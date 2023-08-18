Confirmation

Uefa Best Player award: Messi makes the cut alongside De Bruyne and Haaland

Lionel Messi made the three-man shortlist announced Thursday for the Uefa award as the best player in Europe last season

Messi, De Bruyne, Haaland in line for Uefa best player award. Photo: Twitter

Messi, De Bruyne, Haaland in line for Uefa best player award. Photo: Twitter

AP Nyon (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Lionel Messi made the three-man shortlist announced Thursday for the UEFA award as the best player in Europe last season.
The FIFA World Cup-winning captain from Argentina, who has left Europe to play for Inter Miami, is up against Manchester City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. Messi won the UEFA award twice in its 12-year history, both in years when Barcelona was the European champion. Man City won the UEFA Champions League title last season.
Pep Guardiola is the favourite for the men's coaching award after leading Man City to the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles. Also nominated were Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan, who led his team to the Champions League final, and Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title.
The winners will be announced at the Champions League draw on August 31 in Monaco.
The shortlists for the women's player and coaching awards will be announced next week after the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA said. England will face Spain on Sunday in the final in Australia.
Kylian Mbapp, Messi's former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, was sixth in the player voting by Europe-based coaches and journalists despite his tournament-leading eight goals at last year's World Cup, including three in the final against Argentina.

Ranked above Mbapp were Man City midfielders Ilkay Gndogan and Rodri, as the latter's goal decided the Champions League final.
The only Inter player getting votes was Marcelo Brozovic in eighth place. The Croatia midfielder has since moved to the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, others who have moved to Saudi Arabia, got no votes from the UEFA panel, which included coaches from clubs that played in the group stages of the three European competitions.
Roberto De Zerbi was fourth in the coaching vote despite his Brighton team not playing in a European competition. Brighton will debut next month in the UEFA Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.
Franck Haise, who led Lens to second place in Ligue 1, and David Moyes of UEFA Europa League Conference champion West Ham United were among 10 coaches who got some votes.

lionel messi Messi football

Aug 18 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

