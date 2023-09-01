Confirmation

Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million)

Nunes, Manchester City. Photo: X

Nunes, Manchester City. Photo: X

AP Manchester (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Manchester City football

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

