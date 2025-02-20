Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ex-Spain football boss Rubiales guilty of sexual assault; fined for WC kiss

Ex-Spain football boss Rubiales guilty of sexual assault; fined for WC kiss

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso on Thursday for kissing her after the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA opts not to ban Israel (Photo: X @official_gwf)

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso on Thursday for kissing her after the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

He was fined more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in Audiencia Nacional court and ordered not to get within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for a year.

Rubiales was cleared of the charge of coercion for trying to downplay the kiss on the lips of Hermoso during the awards ceremony after the final in Sydney. The kiss sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of Spain's first Women's World Cup title.

 

Rubiales said Hermoso consented to the kiss but she denied it.

Three other former Spanish federation members accused of coercion former women's team coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of the men's team Albert Luque, and head of marketing Ruben Rivera also were cleared.

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

Champions Trophy: Pakistan team penalised for slow over rate in opener

Meta

Meta platforms' record winning streak puts stock split in view for 1st time

PremiumBomb hoax, airport

Hoax bomb threats to airlines jumped 13 times to 714 in 2024, shows data

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma praises 'classy' Gill and Shami after 6-wicket win over BAN

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1 trn Budget; focuses on infra, innovation

Hermoso said during her testimony she felt disrespected by Rubiales after winning the World Cup. She said she was pressured into recording a video with Rubiales, then the federation president, to downplay the kiss.

Rubiales and the other defendants said they never tried to pressure Hermoso into doing anything. They claimed she didn't give any importance to the kiss when it happened.

Rubiales resigned under pressure three weeks after the scandal surfaced and was banned by FIFA for three years. He had said he was the victim of a witch hunt by false feminists.

During his testimony he said he regretted the kiss because it wasn't the right attitude for a national federation president. He said it should not be considered sexual assault, though.

The kiss prompted widespread outrage in society beyond soccer, and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish soccer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Full list of qualified teams

RMA vs MCI

Real Madrid vs Man City Highlights, Champions League 2025: Mbappe's hattrick knocks City out of UCL

RMA vs MCI

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Head-to-Head statistics

Jude Bellingham

Will Jude Bellingham be available for Real Madrid vs Man City UCL 2nd leg?

UEFA Champions League

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming

Topics : Spain football club football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon