Premier League: Next test for Slot is navigating Liverpool's busy schedule

Liverpool has yet to allow a goal this season and Mohamed Salah has scored in each of the three games all victories. If this is what contract distractions look like at Anfield, new manager Arne Slot is fine with it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their deals, and though it's still early in the Premier League season Liverpool is the only team keeping pace with defending champion Manchester City. Slot reiterated Friday at a press conference that we don't talk about contract situations over here unless there's a new deal and said the focus is on making it four wins in a row when Nottingham Forest visits Merseyside on Saturday.

I'm fully focused on the individuals and the team," he said about the trio in question, and they are part of the team and trying to work with them in the best possible way to get the best out of them. So it's not a distraction for me at all.

The transition from Jurgen Klopp has been seamless.

Slot is the first manager to win his first three Premier League games without conceding a goal since Sven-Gran Eriksson at Man City in 2007.

It's not the defense who keeps a clean sheet it's 11 players who keep a clean sheet, Slot said. We try to convince them constantly about this because in an ideal world we don't need (goalkeeper) Allison. It's a team performance that we don't concede and that has a lot to do with us putting in a lot of work without the ball.

The schedule gets busy now, though, with seven games in the next three weeks. Liverpool plays at Inter Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The international break saw lots of Liverpool players logging heavy minutes for their national teams.

Maybe in the future I sometimes would love it to be a bit different, Slot said. It's a positive thing that we are in such a good place that we have 10 players that can play every minute for the national team. It says a lot about the quality we have.

Salah marked his 100th cap for Egypt with a goal in a 4-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. In the Premier League this season, Salah is the only player to have scored three goals and provided three assists.

Harvey Elliott will be sidelined for several weeks because of a foot fracture, which Slot said is a blow for both the team and the midfielder.

He would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures, the manager said.