Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with 1 bn social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo just doesn’t seem to stop breaking records, whether on the field or off of it. The 39-year-old has reached 1 billion followers across all his social media platforms, just a month after launching his own YouTube channel, which garnered a record 10 million subscribers in a day.

The Portugal and Al Nassr forward took to his social media platforms to express his excitement about achieving this feat and said, “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's social media followers breakdown:



Cristiano Ronaldo followers on social media Platform Followers Instagram 639 million Facebook 170.5 million X (formerly known as Twitter) 113 million YouTube 60.6 million



Ronaldo recently scored his record 900th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Croatia, making him the first player ever to achieve such a feat in football history.

Cristiano was already the most followed person on Instagram, with more than 639 million followers, and is now at the top of the overall following charts as well.

Ronaldo, 39, continues to look impressive on the pitch for both club and country and hopes to reach the 1,000-goal mark and be remembered forever in the history books of the sport.