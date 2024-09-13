Ligue 1 legal board orders PSG to pay Mbappe 55m euros in unpaid wages

Business Standard
The league confirmed the decision to The Associated Press without more details, a day after the France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the commission in his dispute with his former club.

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

The French league's legal commission has ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe the 55 million euros (USD 61 million) in unpaid wages that he claims he's entitled to, the league said Thursday.
The league confirmed the decision to The Associated Press without more details, a day after the France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the commission in his dispute with his former club.
PSG officials and Mbappe's representatives met in Paris on Wednesday after Mbappe asked the commission to get involved. Mbappe joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.
 

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

