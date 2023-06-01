close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PSG coach Galtier confirms Messi's departure, says to leave after season

Lionel Messi is to play his last match for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont on Saturday, as the club's head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed his departure at the pre-match press conference

IANS Paris
Lionel Messi converts penalty and puts his team 1-0 up in the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France. Photo:@Argentina

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi is to play his last match for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont on Saturday, as the club's head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed his departure at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," said Galtier.

"This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

The Argentine star arrived in the French capital in the summer of 2021 as a free agent, with a grand welcoming ceremony, which saw thousands of PSG supporters gathered in front of the Parc des Princes to greet one of the greatest footballers of all time, a Xinhua report said.

But the honeymoon period came to an end just several months later after PSG's humiliating exit from the French Cup in the round of 16, followed by a two-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the same stage at the Champions League.

Messi's relationship with PSG supporters got worse this year after PSG again was knocked out in the round of 16, both in the French Cup and Champions League.

Also Read

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Messi scores and assists in PSG win, helps maintain a six-point lead

All eyes on Lionel Messi as Argentina brace for Fifa World Cup 2022 final

Will continue to play, not retiring from international games: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win

Serie A: AC Milan beats Juventus 1-0 to secure spot in Champions League

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by a loose horse

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Football: India qualify for FIFAe Nations Cup for second straight season

AIFF to avoid holding competitions in hot months of April and May in future

The World Cup-winning captain scored 16 goals and registered 16 assists in Ligue 1 for PSG this season, helping the Qatari-owned club defend the league title.

There are reports that linked the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with Saudi Arabia, America or returning to Barcelona, but the player hasn't confirmed his decision yet.

--IANS

ak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : lionel messi football

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 – DAY 9 Moments of the First Semi Final India vs Korea. Photo: Asian Hockey Federation
3 min read

Centre handling issue of protesting wrestlers sensitively: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

Tokyo Olympics 2020
3 min read

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

wrestlers protest
4 min read

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
5 min read

Most Popular

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

digital economy, UPI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon