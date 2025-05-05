Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Race for remaining Champions League spots in France remains wide open

Race for remaining Champions League spots in France remains wide open

With two rounds of matches left, and PSG already crowned champion, second-placed Marseille missed the chance to open up a three-point gap on Monaco

Uefa Champions League Trophy

Uefa Champions League Trophy. Photo: X

AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The race for the remaining Champions League places behind Paris Saint-Germain remains wide open in the French league after Marseille drew 1-1 at Lille on Sunday.

With two rounds of matches left, and PSG already crowned champion, second-placed Marseille missed the chance to open up a three-point gap on Monaco after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli's blunder in the 74th minute. 

The top three teams qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, with the fourth team getting a spot in the qualifying rounds. Marseille has a one-point lead over Monaco, which won 3-1 at Saint-Etienne on Saturday, with a trio of chasing teams Nice, Lille and Strasbourg lagging one point further back.

 

Lille striker Jonathan David intercepted Rulli's attempted pass inside the box and headed the ball toward Matias Fernandez Pardo, who shot past the goakeeper into the back of the net. Amine Gouiri had put Marseille in front in the 57th minute from Adrien Rabiot's assist at the conclusion of a fine collective move.

PSG secured the French league title last month with six matches to spare but the fight for the Champions League places has not been lacking suspense. Just five points separate second-placed Marseille from seventh-placed Lyon.

Also Read

Martinez

Champions League: Lautaro Martinez doubtful for SF 2nd leg due to injury

Raphinha, Yamal

UEFA Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg schedule and live streaming

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Champions League 2025 S/F: Barcelona vs Inter live match time and streaming

Arsenal vs PSG

How have Arsenal and PSG fared against each other in head-to-head records?

Enrique vs Arteta

Enrique vs Arteta: Mentor and pupil clash in Champions League semifinal

Lyon's hopes dented  Lyon's hopes of European soccer next season took a blow as the seven-time French champions lost 2-1 against Lens.

Anass Zaroury scored the winner with a superb 30-meter strike into the top corner five minutes from time, soon after Georges Mikautadze leveled for the hosts with a header. 

The result left Lyon outside of the European places, six points above eighth-placed Lens.

Lyon enjoyed much of the possession but lacked a cutting edge and went behind when Goduine Koyalipou scored following a corner in the 21st minute.

Allevinah's first goal  Substitute Jim Allevinah scored his first goal for Angers in the French league as his club won 1-0 at Nantes to leapfrog its rival and take a big step towards survival in the top division.

In a match of few chances for both squads, Allevinah scored with a low strike in the 52nd minute. It was the first shot on target in the match.

Allevinah, a Gabon international, came on after 20 minutes as a replacement for the injured Zinedine Ferhat.

Angers moved to 14th place in the standings, one point above Nantes and two points above Le Havre, currently in the relegation playoff spot. Le Havre won 2-1 at Auxerre to move four points above the drop zone.

PSG suffered consecutive Ligue 1 losses for the first time in more than two years when it lost 2-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday.

With the match coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his team, making 10 changes to his staring lineup. PSG will defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes against the Gunners.

Also, Brest beat last-placed Montpellier 1-0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CHE vs LIV

Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League live match time and streaming details

Chido Obi

Chido Obi becomes youngest player to start Premier League game for Man Utd

Paris FC

Paris FC promoted to Ligue 1; Join PSG in the French top tier football

Premier League

Premier League: Chelsea, Nottingham continue to battle for top 4 spots

Tielemans

Premier League: Aston Villa stay on course for Europe, beat Fulham 1-0

Topics : Uefa Champions League Champions League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon