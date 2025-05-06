Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Raphinha on the verge of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's big UCL record

Raphinha on the verge of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's big UCL record

With the second leg of the semifinal and a possible final still to play, Raphinha is within touching distance of setting a new all-time record.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raphinha stands on the brink of breaking a long-standing Champions League record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo. Though the Brazilian forward didn’t score in Barcelona’s electrifying 3–3 draw with Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, he etched his name into club history with a crucial assist to Ferran Torres in the 38th minute.  That moment marked Raphinha's 20th goal involvement of the campaign, the most ever by a Barcelona player in a single Champions League season—surpassing the legendary Lionel Messi.
 
Only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 21 goal contributions during Real Madrid’s 2013–14 Champions League-winning run stand above him. With the second leg of the semifinal and a possible final still to play, Raphinha is within touching distance of setting a new all-time record. 
Most goal contributions in a single UCL season
Player Club Season Goal Contributions
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2013–14 21
Raphinha Barcelona 2024–25 20
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2015–16 20
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2019–20 20
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2011–12 19
 
 
  Raphinha on the verge of creating history  
Raphinha’s 20 goal involvements now place him alongside Ronaldo (2015–16) and teammate Robert Lewandowski (2019–20) in the competition’s record books. One more goal or assist ties Ronaldo’s best season, and two would elevate Raphinha to the top of the all-time list.
 
This individual milestone would be a major boost to Raphinha’s growing case for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. At 28, he is among the top contenders for the honor, having already notched 30 goals and 22 assists across all competitions this season.
 
Barcelona teammates are also in the Ballon d’Or spotlight. Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest ever scorer in a Champions League semifinal at just 17 years and 291 days. Meanwhile, Pedri has expressed his ambition to win the award, inspired by Rodri’s 2024 triumph.
 
Should Barcelona secure a treble—having already claimed the Copa del Rey and chasing La Liga and Champions League glory—these three stars will be central to that legacy, and to the Ballon d'Or conversation.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

