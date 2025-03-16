Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Madrid refuses to play without a 72-hour rest between matches

The club made the announcement, which was confirmed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after its 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager. Photo: X

AP Madrid
Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid won't agree to play another game without 72 hours of rest between matches.

Madrid's game at Villarreal game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Saturday. Madrid had played a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday that started at 9:00 p.m. and lasted 120 minutes plus a penalty shootout.

This is the last time we will play within 72 hours, Ancelotti said, before adding that the club had asked La Liga to push its game back to Sunday.

 

The club said it will consult with FIFA about the scheduling of this week's games. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

