ISL 2024-25 playoffs: Full schedule, teams, format and live streaming

ISL 2024-25 playoffs: Full schedule, teams, format and live streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024-25 playoffs with two-legged semifinals scheduled between April 2-6 and the final to be played on April 12.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

The league stage concluded on March 12.

The Knockouts will be played on March 29 and 30, and the semifinals will be held on April 2, 3, 6 and 7.

Mohun Bagan SG created history by clinching the League Shield for the second season in a row, becoming the first team in the competition to do so.

Along with Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa (2nd), Bengaluru FC (3rd), NorthEast United FC (4th), Jamshedpur FC (5th) and Mumbai City FC (6th) all confirmed their spots in the playoffs.

 

In the playoffs, the teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in two single-legged knockout matches to determine the opponents for Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who made it directly to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played in a home and away format with the winners over the two legs playing the final on April 12 at the home of the higher-ranked team in the league table. 

Playoffs schedule:  29th March: Knockout 1 Bengaluru FC (home) vs Mumbai City FC  30th March: Knockout 2 NorthEast United FC (home) vs Jamshedpur FC  2nd April: Semi-final 1 (First leg) Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs FC Goa  3rd April: Semi-final 2 (First leg) Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mohun Bagan SG  6th April: Semi-final 1 (Second leg) FC Goa (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1  7th April: Semi-final 2 (Second leg) Mohun Bagan SG (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2  12th April: Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2.  ISL 2024/25 playoffs live telecast  The live telecast of the Indian Super League 2024/25 playoffs will be available on the Star Sports network.  ISL 2024/25 playoffs live streaming  The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2024/25 playoffs will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Super League football

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

