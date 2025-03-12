Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Son of former Real Madrid star Marcelo called up to Spain's youth team

Son of former Real Madrid star Marcelo called up to Spain's youth team

Enzo Alves, son of former Real Madrid and Brazil left back Marcelo, was called up for Spain's under-17 national team on Tuesday.

AP Madrid
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

It was the first call-up to the team for the 15-year-old forward who was born in the Spanish capital.

Alves signed his first contract with Madrid in 2022 and chose to represent Spain in 2023.

Marcelo played 16 seasons for Madrid. He retired last year after joining Brazilian club Fluminense last year.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

