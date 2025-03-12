Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UCL: Dortmund coach holds 'clear and direct' talks ahead of Lille game

UCL: Dortmund coach holds 'clear and direct' talks ahead of Lille game

Kovac held a team meeting Sunday, a day after Dortmund lost 1-0 to Augsburg, leaving his team 10th in the Bundesliga.

UCL Round of 16

UCL Round of 16

AP Lille (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has said he was very clear and direct with his players in a meeting to address yet another Bundesliga loss ahead of the second leg against Lille in the Champions League round of 16.

Kovac held a team meeting Sunday, a day after Dortmund lost 1-0 to Augsburg, leaving his team 10th in the Bundesliga.

I was very clear and direct, Kovac said, and I think that was necessary after the game against Augsburg, because four days later, that is tomorrow, we have an important game in the Champions League. And it's important to sharpen the senses and to focus on the sport.

 

Last season's Champions League runner-up takes on Lille in the round of 16 on Wednesday with the score at 1-1 from the first leg.

Former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach Kovac has won three of eight games in all competitions since taking over at Dortmund from the fired Nuri Sahin last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Luis Figo, Puyol

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Figo, Puyol and Morientes to feature on April 6

Raphinha, Yamal

Champions League: Raphinha, Yamal shine as Barcelona cruise into quarters

Harry Kane

Kane leads Bayern past Leverkusen into Champions League quarter-finals

Gianluigi Donnarumma

LIV vs PSG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions League: PSG eliminate Liverpool after dramatic penalty shootout

Barcelona vs Benfica

Champions League 2025: Barcelona vs Benfica live match time and streaming

Topics : Uefa Champions League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon