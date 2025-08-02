Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

Le Mans said in a statement that they have joined other new financial investors in the club, including Latin American sports investment firm OutField and Georgios Frangulis

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

AP Le Mans (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is part of a group of investors who have bought a stake in French second-tier soccer team Le Mans, along with ex-Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen, the club said Friday.

Le Mans said in a statement that they join other new financial investors into the club, including Latin American sports investment firm OutField and Georgios Frangulis, the founder and chief executive of OakBerry. Frangulis is the boyfriend of three-time women's Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka.

"The uniqueness of this fund also lies in its contribution from high-level athletes," Le Mans president Thierry Gomez said in the statement. "Novak Djokovic, Felipe Massa, and Kevin Magnussen will be part of the adventure.

 

No financial details were given.

Djokovic is the owner of a men's record 24 Grand Slam titles in tennis.

Also Read

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic plans to return to Wimbledon for at least one more run

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Sinner beats Djokovic to book final date with Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal: Fritz vs Alcaraz and Sinner vs Djokovic

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

The 38-year-old Serb has won 100 career titles overall.

Massa won 11 races and secured 41 podiums in his F1 career. When driving for Ferrari, the popular Brazilian was within a whisker of winning the 2008 title, only for Lewis Hamilton to beat him in a dramatic finish at the last race. Hamilton won the title by 98 points to 97.

The 32-year-old Magnussen drove close to 200 races in F1, securing one podium and one pole position. But the Danish driver was not retained by Haas at the end of last year when his contract expired.

Le Mans soccer club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, begins its league campaign on Aug. 9.

Le Mans a small city in northwestern France also hosts the famed 24-hour endurance car race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min to bid farewell to EPL club Tottenham after ten-year spell

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA rulings are open to challenge beyond Switzerland, says EU court

Khalid Jamil

Who is Khalid Jamil? Meet India's 1st local football coach in over a decade

Khalid Jamil

India football coach announced! Khalid Jamil is 1st Indian coach in 13 yrs

Lionel Messi

Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

Topics : Novak Djokovic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon