Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UCL winners PSG fined for fan misconduct, 'UEFA mafia' flag at final

UCL winners PSG fined for fan misconduct, 'UEFA mafia' flag at final

UEFA said its disciplinary panel judged six charges including transmitting message that is not fit for a sports event and bringing UEFA into disrepute.

PSG vs ARS

PSG vs ARS

AP Nyon (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain was fined almost 150,000 euros ($171,000) on Thursday for misconduct by fans at the final including taking pieces of turf and displaying a UEFA Mafia banner.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel judged six charges including transmitting message that is not fit for a sports event and bringing UEFA into disrepute.

PSG won its first Champions League title with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan on May 31 at Bayern Munich's stadium.

UEFA announced the disciplinary sanctions with a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,500) for the offensive message.

PSG fans showed a flag with the UEFA Mafia slogan and a picture of a pig, even though its club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi is a member of the UEFA executive committee. Al-Khelaifi was elected to UEFA's decision-making body representing the European Club Association which he also leads. 

 

Also Read

Kyle Walker

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Lionel Messi

Messi's last-second assist helps Inter Miami edge Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Alexander Isak

Why Isak's $160m tag is not stopping clubs chasing him in summer 2025

Indian football team

India football coach announcement on Aug 1; here are top contenders

England women's football team

England boss demands more investment after Lionesses' Euro 2025 glory

UEFA routinely prosecutes cases of fans using the mafia slur, though Norwegian club Brann won an appeal ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this year. Brann argued its fans' song had been satirical at a Women's Champions League game last year and a UEFA fine was overturned.

The biggest financial penalty for PSG was 100,000 euros ($115,000) for the combined offenses of fans invading the field of play and lighting fireworks.

After the game, fans went on the field and ripped up pieces of turf to take away.

UEFA fined PSG an additional 8,000 euros ($9,160) for the charge of acts of damage.

A ban on PSG selling tickets to its fans for one away game in a UEFA competition was deferred for two years on probation.

PSG earned about 140 million euros ($160 million) in Champions League prize money from UEFA last season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Granit Xhaka

Sunderland sign Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen in surprise transfer

Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich rope in Luis Diaz from Liverpool on 4-year contract

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan look to regroup in Durand Cup before ACL2 challenge

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen

Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon