Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Super Cup: East Bengal win title, book play in Asian Champions League 2

Brazilian recruit Cleiton struck the winner for East Bengal in the 111th minute of the match against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar

East Bengal crowned Indian Super Cup champions. Photo: East Bengal

East Bengal crowned Indian Super Cup champions. Photo: East Bengal

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal were on Sunday crowned champions of the Super Cup after emerging 3-2 winner in a thrilling final against Odisha FC with Cleiton Silva scoring the decisive goal here.
Despite both sides having multiple chances to score, neither could convert as the match ended 2-2 after regulation time and also after the end of the first half of extra-time.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Brazilian recruit Cleiton struck the winner for East Bengal in the 111th minute of the match, leaving his team in a state of frenzy and the opponents shocked.
Cleiton capitalised on a mistake from the Odisha FC goalkeeper and came up with a neat finish at a crucial juncture of the match, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner with a left-footed shot.
Odisha FC tried desperately for an equaliser in the remaining minutes but the East Bengal defence was up to the task, marking their opponents.
East Bengal deserved credit for how they went about their task after they lost Shouvik following a second yellow card of the night.
Odisha, though, also had been playing with 10 men from the 69th minute after Mourtada Fall was given the marching order following his second offence of the night.
The victorious East Bengal team will be nominated to play in the prestigious Asian Champions League 2 preliminary stage of AFC 2023-24 season.
Trailing by a goal, Odisha FC equalised when Jahouh stepped up to take a penalty and converted it from the spot in the 98th minute.
Earlier, a penalty from Saul Crespo helped East Bengal take the lead in the 62nd minute.
In the 52nd minute, an excellent through pass from Mahesh led to a fine goal by Nandhakumar Sekar as East Bengal made it 1-1 in the second half.
This was after This was after Mauricio put Odisha FC in lead with his 39th-minute strike.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Messi to make his Super Bowl debut, set to appear in Michelob Ultra ad

Liverpool defends Salah against accusations he is not committed to Egypt

AFC Asian Cup: India knocked after losing 0-1 to Syria in last group match

AFC Asian Cup 2023: India must win against Syria to keep alive faint hopes

Africa Cup 2024: Egypt loses Mo Salah to injury in 2-2 draw with Ghana

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian football football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon