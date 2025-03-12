Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions League: Who will Real Madrid or Atletico face in the quarters?

Champions League: Who will Real Madrid or Atletico face in the quarters?

Its city rival and record 15-time European champion won the first leg 2-1 with a crucial goal from Brahim Diaz to continue dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe's biggest stage.

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

AP Madrid
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Atletico has to overcome a one-goal deficit to eliminate bitter rival Real in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday to maintain a chance of capturing the European trophy it has never won.

Its city rival and record 15-time European champion won the first leg 2-1 with a crucial goal from Brahim Diaz to continue dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe's biggest stage.

A team from Madrid is likely to face Arsenal in the quarterfinals unless a miracle helps PSV Eindhoven come back from a massive 7-1 home loss in the first leg, the biggest victory in an away match in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

 

Another Premier League club, Aston Villa, has a comfortable two-goal cushion, ahead of the second leg against Club Brugge, while last season's runner-up Borussia Dortmund is evenly matched with Lille ahead of the second leg in France.

Madrid mastersAtletico has been beaten in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and eliminated by Real in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2017 semifinals.

Atletico has won only three of 11 meetings with their city rivals in UEFA competitions.

Real attacking aces, Kylian Mbapp and Vincius Jnior, fine-tuned their form in La Liga, scoring goals in a five-minute span in the first half to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.

We have the confidence to keep going in this special competition, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Atletico failed to retake the league lead after conceding two late goals Sunday in a 2-1 loss at Getafe.

I believe in the players, I have confidence in the squad, I understand the heart that my players have, we are going out to continue in this Champions League, because that is our ultimate goal, Simeone said. 

It is going to be the fourth Madrid derby this season after two 1-1 draws in La Liga.

Arsenal in controlPSV would have to break a record to prevent Arsenal from making the quarters. No team has so far managed to advance after coming back in an away tie from a bigger than two-goal deficit.

In the five previous games in European competitions against Arsenal in London, PSV scored one goal in three losses and two draws.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not ready to celebrate before the match on Tuesday.

This is football, you have to earn it and we're going to have to do a great job tomorrow again to win the game, he said.

Cautious EmeryUnai Emery was cautious despite a 3-1 away win as an own goal by Club Brugge defender Brandon Mechele eight minutes from time was a key to his team's win last week.

The goal came against the run of play as the Belgian side had enjoyed most of the possession and created the best chances in the second half. Villa substitute Marco Asensio finished off the victory with a late penalty.

Nothing changes, Emery said. We won there but we won in the last minutes with two actions that we had.

The Villains are unbeaten 15 matches in all competitions at Villa Park.

Emery said he had a massive respect for the visitors. Tomorrow anything could happen. It's a football match and a lot of things can happen in 90 minutes.

Villa lost 1-0 at Club Brugge in the league phase. The winner of the tie will play Paris Saint-Germain next.

Wide openThe game in France is the only one that is level in the round of 16 after Lille and Dortmund drew 1-1 in the first leg. The winner will face Barcelona.

It's 50-50," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said . My team has much more experience and I hope that will make the difference.

Lille has never reached the quarterfinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uefa Champions League Real Madrid Atletico Madrid football

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

