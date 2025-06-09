Monday, June 09, 2025 | 03:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Nations League: Full list of winners and runner-ups over the years

UEFA Nations League: Full list of winners and runner-ups over the years

Introduced in the 2018-19 season, the Nations League was designed by UEFA to replace many of the traditional international friendlies, aiming to create more competitive and meaningful fixtures.

Nations League

Nations League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UEFA Nations League has been the highlight of international football in Europe this past week, delivering high-stakes drama in the top-tier competition.
 
Introduced in the 2018–19 season, the Nations League was designed by UEFA to replace many of the traditional international friendlies, aiming to create more competitive and meaningful fixtures during international breaks.  Check Portugal vs Spain Nations League final HIGHLIGHTS here
 
The most exciting clashes typically occur during the final four stage, when the top-performing national teams of the season face off in the semifinals and final—usually shortly after the conclusion of the club football calendar.
 
 
Since its inception, three nations have lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy. In the current 2024–25 edition, Spain edged past France in the semifinals, while Portugal pulled off a comeback victory against Germany.  The final of this year's edition between Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of exciting football at the Allianz Arena in Munich.  Portugal become the first nation to win the Nations League twice in the history of the tournament. Ronaldo led the team on both occasions, once in the 2018/19 season and now this year.    
 
Here’s a look at the history of the Nations League finals and which teams have claimed the prestigious title. 
UEFA Nations League winners and runner-ups
Season Champion Final Score Runners-Up
2024-25 Portugal 2-2 (5-3 on penalties) Spain
2022–23 Spain 0–0 (5–4 pens) Croatia
2020–21 France 2–1 Spain
2018–19 Portugal 1–0 Netherlands
 

More From This Section

Ronaldo and Yamal

Ronaldo vs Yamal: Generations collide in UEFA Nations League final

David Beckham

Arise Sir David! Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: Report

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

China crash out of qualifiers; Uzbekistan, Jordan seal FIFA WC berths

Football, soccer

Albania, Serbia clash in high-stakes, politically charged WC qualifier

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

Topics : Football News Portugal national football team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon