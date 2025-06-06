Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be up against a youthful Spain side who played out a dramatic tie against France last night, beating them 5-4 in the semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UEFA Nations League 2025 finalists have been finalised after a brilliant set of matches between European heavyweight in the past 2 days as Portugal will be taking on European champions Spain in the final showdown at the Allianz Arena on June 9, Monday (According to IST).
 
UEFA Nations League 2025 final schedule
 
UEFA Nations League 2025 final
Date Time Team 1 vs Team 2
Mon, 9 Jun 00:30:00 Portugal vs Spain
 
Cristiano vs Yamal in the Nations League final  Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be up against a youthful Spain side who won against France last night, beating them 5-4 in the semi-final clash in Stuttgart. Portugal booked their final spot by beating Germany 2-1 in a thrilling tie at the Allianz Arena where Ronaldo scored the winner for his side on the night.
 
 
Spain saw Nico Williams, Merino, Pedri score along with a Lamine Yamal brace as an injury hit France, who were without their key defenders on the night saw themselves being humbled by the Spaniards. For France, it was Kylian Mbappe from the spot,  a brilliant debut goal by Cherki and an own goal by defender Dani Vivian on the scoresheet.

Also Read

Lamine Yamal Spain

Spain vs France Nations League semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: Yamal shines as Spain book final date with POR

Spain vs France

Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Australia beats second-string Japan, On brink of 2026 WC qualification

Doue vs Yamal

Spain vs France: All eyes on Yamal and Doue in generational clash

Ronaldo

Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: Ronaldo sends Portugal to the final

 
UEFA Nations League 2025 final live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 be played?
 
The final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 will be played on Sunday, 8 June.
 
Which teams will play the final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 on Sunday?
 
Portugal and Spain will face each other in final of the UEFA Nations League 2025.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2025 final matches in India?
 
Sony LIV via their app and website will live stream the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India.

More From This Section

Trent Alexander Arnold

Real Madrid move comes with an unexpected ban for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Indian football

India get wake up call before Asian Cup qualifier, beaten 2-0 by Thailand

Penalty rule

New penalty rule in football after UCL controversy: What you need to know

Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal vs Germany in UEFA Nations League SF today?

India vs Thailand

India vs Thailand international friendly live match time and live streaming

Topics : Football News Portugal national football team Spain football club Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon