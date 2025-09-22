Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each, bringing fans from both camps together

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Sprint legend Usain Bolt will trade his running spikes for football boots as he is set to visit India for a unique exhibition match here on October 1.

Bolt, one of the greatest athletes of all time with eight Olympic gold medals to his credit, will light up the pitch in an exclusive football showcase alongside footballers, Bollywood personalities and other prominent figures.

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each bringing fans from both camps together in PUMA's two-day celebration, starting September 30.

This exhibition match will be a ticketed event.

"We believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum," PUMA India MD Karthik Balagopalan said.

 

Beyond the track, Bolt has always carried a deep passion for football.

Growing up, he often played the sport and dreamt of showcasing his speed and skills on the pitch. After retiring from athletics, he actively pursued this love, training, playing trial matches, and even scoring goals along the way.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

