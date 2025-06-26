Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup online in India for free?

When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup online in India for free?

The live telecast for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will not be available in India.

FIFA Club World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is already underway, promising a month-long festival of world-class football. For the first time, 32 clubs from across the globe are competing in this expanded format, creating a truly global showdown. With the group stage nearing its end, teams are now eyeing the Round of 16, where the real knockout drama begins.
 
Among the most anticipated clashes is the potential face-off between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and European giants PSG, adding star power and intrigue to the early knockout rounds. The tournament will culminate with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13, 2025. 
 
 
The schedule is packed, starting from June 14 and running through July 13, 2025:
 
Group Stage: June 14–26

Round of 16: June 28–July 1
 
Quarter-finals: July 4–5
 
Semi-finals: July 8–9
 

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details

 
What are the dates for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place from June 14 to July 13, 2025.
 
Where will the final of the Club World Cup 2025 be held?
The final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA on July 13, 2025.
 
How many clubs are participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
A total of 32 clubs from around the world are participating in this expanded edition of the tournament.
 
How can fans in India watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Fans in India can stream all matches live on the DAZN app and website, which is the official digital streaming partner for the tournament in India.
 
Will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be telecast on TV in India?
The live telecast for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will not be available in India.

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup lionel messi

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

