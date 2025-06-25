Pogba returns! French midfielder set to sign 2-year deal with AS Monaco

Paul Pogba is set to make his football comeback with AS Monaco following the end of his doping suspension. The French midfielder has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side and is scheduled to undergo a medical examination later this week.
Pogba to return to the big stage after more than a year
The 32-year-old last played competitively for Juventus in September 2023 before receiving a four-year ban for testing positive for the banned substance DHEA. However, after appealing the initial decision, the suspension was reduced to 18 months, making him eligible to play again since March.
Pogba, who has earned 91 caps for France, became a free agent in November after mutually terminating his contract with Juventus. Although he received interest from clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, the World Cup winner chose to resume his career in Monaco. The club is optimistic that the deal will be finalised within days.
Pogba returns to French football
Despite beginning his youth career at Le Havre, Pogba has never played club football in France. His professional career includes two stints at Manchester United, including a then-record £89.3 million transfer in 2016. While he initially impressed in England, his second spell was less successful. Pogba returned to Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances prior to his suspension.