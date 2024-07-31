Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Placed in pool B, India have already faced New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland and have a challenging set of matches against defending champion Belgium and Australia to follow.

Harmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet

Paris: India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty stroke against New Zealand during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian hockey team has had an unbeaten run in the first three games at the Paris Olympics and will try to keep the run going as they seek a long awaited gold medal in the quadrennial event. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's excellent form has been the key factor for the team who have bagged 2 wins and 1 draw in the campaign so far.

However, they will be hoping to include more field goals and not be dependant on just the set pieces going into the business end of their tournament. Placed in pool B, India have already faced New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland and have a challenging set of matches against defending champion Belgium and Australia to follow.

Here's how the pool B points table looks at the moment

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group B points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
             
Belgium 3 3 0 0 9 7
India 3 2 1 0 7 3
Australia 3 2 0 1 6 -2
Argentina 3 1 1 1 4 1
New Zealand 3 0 0 3 0 -4
Ireland 3 0 0 3 0 -5


Coming onto pool A, the Netherlands hockey team are currently topping the tables in a group having some heavyweights like Germany in it. Both Netherlands and Germany haven't had a perfect journey so far and have lost points in their 3 matches so far. While the Dutch have drawn their match against Great Britain (2-2), Germany have lost 2-0 against Spain 2hich has got the group in an interesting position at the moment.

Here's how the pool A standings look like so far

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group A points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
             
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 7 6
Germany 3 2 0 1 6 8
Great Britain 3 1 2 0 5 4
Spain 3 1 1 1 4 -2
South Africa 3 0 1 2 1 -6
France 3 0 1 2 1 -10


With four teams set to qualify from eachof the pools for the quarter finals, each point will matter from now on as teams look to put to their best foot forward in the games to come. Indian fans would also be looking forward to watch how their side fares against quality sides like Belgium and Australia in their bid to win back-to-back medals in the Olympics.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu's match at 12:40 PM; Shooters' event at 12:30 PM

Olympics: India qualifies for QFs in men's hockey with 2-0 win over Ireland

Paris Olympics 2024: When it rains, it pours bacteria in the Seine

Olympic triathletes to swim in Seine after days of water quality concerns

Biles celebrates another Olympic gold while Gauff fumes over call in loss

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon