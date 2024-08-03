Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 3, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 8 (August 3) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes will once again be on the shooting arena, where double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will compete in her third final of the women’s 25m pistol event at 1 PM IST. Additionally, shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will participate in the men’s skeet qualification, and in the women’s skeet event, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will aim to secure their spots in the next stage, starting at 12:30 PM IST.
The sailing duo of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue their campaign in the men’s and women’s dinghy races, respectively, from 3:45 PM IST and 5:55 PM IST. In archery, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will compete in the women's individual round of 16, beginning at 1:52 PM IST. Meanwhile, in boxing, Nishant Dev will look to secure another medal for India by competing in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at 12:18 AM IST (August 4).
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 3
|Indian events
|Athletes
|Time (IST)
|Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1)
|Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|12:30
|Shooting (Skeet Women's Qualification; Day 1)
|Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
|12:30
|Shooting (Women's 25m Pistol Finals)
|Manu Bhaker
|13:00
|Archery (Women's Individual)
|Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur
|13:52
|Sailing (Men's Dinghy)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|15:45
|Sailing (Women's Dinghy)
|Nethra Kumanan
|17:55
|Boxing (Men's 71kg; Q/F)
|Nishant Dev
|00:18 (August 4)
Other international medal events
- 3:30 PM IST: Tennis - China's Zheng Qinwen vs Croatia's Donna Vekic in women singles gold medal match.
- 6 PM IST: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match.
- 6:30 PM IST: Badminton - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in women's doubles gold medal match.
- 12 AM IST (Aug 4): Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final. USA's Caleb Dressel is the defending champion, he's also the world and Olympics record holder
- 12:25 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - men's 4x400m relay mixed final.
- 12:50 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - women's 100m final.
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 3, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 3 matches will be covered live by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 3, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The live streaming of 2024 Paris Olympics August 3 matches will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.