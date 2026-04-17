Inside Olympic branding: Decoding the meaning behind iconic logos

Olympic logos are far more than just branding elements — they act as visual representations of a host city’s identity, culture, and aspirations on the global stage. Each emblem is carefully designed to capture not only the spirit of the Games but also the uniqueness of the nation hosting them.

From traditional motifs rooted in history to modern, experimental designs aimed at global appeal, Olympic logos have evolved significantly over the years. They often combine sport, art, and storytelling, reflecting values such as unity, diversity, and excellence.

Even when the logo for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was unveiled, it featured multiple variations of the letter ‘A’ to emphasise its host city. With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the logos of the last five Olympics and the reasoning behind them.

2028 Olympics (Los Angeles)

LA Olympics 2028

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic logo stands out as one of the most innovative in recent years due to its flexible and evolving design. Instead of sticking to a single static emblem, organisers introduced multiple variations of the letter ‘A’, each created by different artists and personalities. This approach reflects the diversity, creativity, and individuality that define Los Angeles as a city.

The concept of a “superbloom” — a natural phenomenon where wildflowers bloom across California — forms the core inspiration behind the design. Much like a superbloom, the logo symbolises growth, energy, and transformation. The use of vibrant colours and street-style fonts further highlights the city’s modern, youthful, and culturally rich identity. It also aligns with Los Angeles’ global image as a hub of entertainment, art, and innovation.

2024 Olympics (Paris) Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 opted for a minimalist yet meaningful design that combines three iconic symbols into a single image — the gold medal, the Olympic flame, and Marianne, the personification of the French Republic. This clever integration reflects both sporting excellence and national pride, while also maintaining a clean and elegant aesthetic.

The choice of gold as the primary colour represents achievement and victory but also serves as a tribute to the Art Deco style of 1924, the last time Paris hosted the Olympics. The logo’s simplicity mirrors the city’s timeless elegance, while its deeper symbolism connects sport with French history, identity, and values. It successfully balances modern branding with strong cultural roots.

2020 Olympics (Tokyo) Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo 2020’s logo draws heavily from traditional Japanese design, featuring a chequered pattern known as ichimatsu moyo. Comprising multiple indigo-blue rectangles of varying sizes, the design symbolises different countries, cultures, and perspectives coming together during the Games.

The theme “Unity in Diversity” is central to the logo, reflecting the Olympics’ global nature and Japan’s cultural philosophy of harmony. The use of indigo blue, a colour deeply associated with Japanese tradition, adds a sense of elegance and authenticity. The logo effectively blends historical influence with modern structure, showcasing Japan’s ability to respect tradition while embracing innovation.

2016 Olympics (Rio) Rio Olympics 2016

The Rio 2016 Olympic logo is fluid, colourful, and deeply connected to Brazil’s natural and cultural identity. It features three human figures holding hands in a continuous loop, symbolising unity, friendship, and the collective spirit of the Games. The design is inspired by the country’s iconic landscapes, particularly the curves of the Sugarloaf Mountain.

The use of bright colours reflects Brazil’s vibrant culture and festive energy, which played a key role in shaping the identity of the Games. The interconnected shapes also represent movement and togetherness, reinforcing the idea of global unity through sport. Overall, the logo captures the warmth and dynamism of Brazilian society.

2012 Olympics (London)

London Olympics 2012

London 2012 took a bold and unconventional approach with its logo, breaking away from traditional Olympic design norms. The emblem was designed to resemble the numbers “2012” in a fragmented, angular style, creating a modern and edgy visual identity.

The use of bright, neon-like colours and graffiti-inspired design elements aimed to appeal to younger audiences and reflect London’s urban culture. While the logo initially received mixed reactions, it succeeded in standing out and generating conversation. It represented a shift towards more experimental and contemporary branding in the Olympics, highlighting creativity over convention.