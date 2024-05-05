Olympics 2024: Big blow for India medal hopes! Nada suspends Bajrang Punia

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) suspended wrestler Bajrang Punia indefinitely, a move that could potentially jeopardise his bid to compete in the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

According to sources, Punia failed to provide his urine sample for the selection trials at Sonepat on March 10, prompting NADA to issue the order suspending him from participation in any future events.

"With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter," read an official release from NADA dated April 23.

Punia, along with a line of other top wrestlers, including Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh; was at the forefront of former BJP MP and president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Following his suspension in light of the charges, Punia, who won the country a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is likely to be barred from participation in the selection trials that are scheduled for later this month. No Indian has yet won an Olympic quota in the 65kg category.

