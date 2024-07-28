Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Preeti Pawar beats Vo Thi Kim Anh to enter pre-quarterfinals

Preeti will face second seed and world championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar defeated Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in women's 54kg category first round bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar defeated Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in women's 54kg category first round bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.
Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti, competing in her debut Olympic Games, opened the proceedings for India and she won 5-0 on points.
The 20-year-old from Haryana was unimpressive in the first round as her Vietnamese opponent dictated the proceedings. But the Indian made amends in the next two rounds, attacking and landing clear blows on her opponent.
Preeti will face second seed and world championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

