Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker win second Bronze for India on July 30?

With India opening its Paris Olympics medal tally courtesy of 23-year-old Manu Bhaker winning bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, India's star shooter is in line to make it 2 bronze medals in a matter of three days.Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have qualified for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. The event is scheduled to take place on July 30 at 1 PM IST.Becoming the first ever Indian woman to win a medal in shoting at the Olympic Games, Manu Bhaker will be walking in with a high morale for that second bronze medal. The Indian shooting duo qualified for the match after finishing third in the qualification round with a score of 580.Their bronze medal match oppoenents will be South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho on July 30. India's other team in the event consisting of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema missed out on the finals as they finished 10th in the qualification round.Wiping off the bad memories of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event and won India their first medal in Paris. She will be raring to go in yet another medal match and will be pose a definite threat for the Koreans.Having a decent collection of medals in her bag including the World Championships gold medal, Manu's biggest achievement according to her will definitely be this bronze which has etched her name in the history books for India.Apart from the bronze medal match, Manu still has more events for her to add some more pieces of history in her bag. Her preffered event of 25m air pistol is also scheduled later in the tournament where the 23-year-old is expected to get one of the podium places.