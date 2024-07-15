Business Standard
Olympics 2024: What to know, who to watch during wrestling competition

Competition starts Aug. 5 and gold medal matches are scheduled from Aug. 7-11

Wrestling

Representative Image: None of the three US gold medalists from Tokyo return. Image: Shutterstock

AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A roadmap to follow for the wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics:

Athletes to Watch:

Hassan Yazdani, Iran: Nicknamed The Greatest, Yazdani was a gold medalist at 74 kilograms in 2016. He lost to David Taylor in the gold medal match in the 86-kilogram division in Tokyo. Taylor isn't competing in Paris, possibly clearing a way for Yazdani to return to the top.
Taha Akgul, Turkey: A 2016 gold medalist, Akgul was among those who lost to American Gable Steveson at the Tokyo Games. He beat Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, the silver medalist in Tokyo, at the European Championships earlier this year. With Steveson not returning, Akgul could emerge victorious in the 125-kilogram class.
Kennedy Blades, United States. The dynamic 20-year-old beat Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray at the US trials and is competing in the women's 76-kilogram freestyle division.
Helen Maroulis, United States. She is aiming to become the first American women's wrestler to win three Olympic medals. She won gold in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo and is competing in the 57-kilogram division in Paris.
Mijain Lopez, Cuba. At age 41, he seeks a record fifth gold medal as a heavyweight in Greco-Roman. He became the first wrestler to win four gold medals when he dominated in Tokyo.
Storylines to Follow:

Who will be the men's heavyweight champion in freestyle? Steveson won at age 21, then left for pro wrestling and didn't participate in the US Olympic Trials. That leaves the class wide open.

New faces: None of the three US gold medalists from Tokyo return. Taylor lost to Aaron Brooks in the trials; Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Steveson did not attempt to qualify.
Zhan Beleniuk, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, won gold in Tokyo and is aiming to win again.
Key Dates: Competition starts Aug. 5 and gold medal matches are scheduled from Aug. 7-11.
Reigning Champions:

Men's Freestyle

57 kg: Zaur Uguev, Russia.
65 kg: Takuto Otoguro, Japan.
74 kg: Zaurbek Sidakov, Russia.
86 kg: David Taylor, United States.
97 kg: Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russia.
125 kg: Gable Steveson, United States.
Men's Greco-Roman

60 kg: Luis Orta, Cuba.
67 kg: Mohammad Reza Geraei, Iran.
77 kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary.
87 kg: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine.
97 kg: Musa Evloev, Russia.
130 kg: Mijain Lopez, Cuba.
Women's freestyle

50 kg: Yui Susaki, Japan.
53 kg: Mayu Mukaida, Japan.
57 kg: Risako Kawai, Japan.
62 kg: Yukako Kawai, Japan.
68 kg: Tamyra Mensah-Stock, United States.
76 kg: Aline Rotter-Focken, Germany.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

