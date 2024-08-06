Olympics Javelin throw: Jena & Neeraj qualification standards, live timings

India's biggest medal hopeful, Neeraj Chopra, will finally begin his javelin throw event today (August 6). The golden boy of India's track and field will be in action during the men's javelin throw qualification round, starting at 3:20 PM IST. Meanwhile, Kishore Jena's qualification event will commence at 1:50 PM IST.
A total of 32 athletes will compete to secure a spot in the top 12 javelin throws to qualify for the final round, which will take place on August 8, starting at 11:30 PM IST.
Jena is set to feature in Group A, while Neeraj is placed in Group B alongside Arshad Nadeem in the qualification round.
Javelin throw event start list Group A:
|Group A Start list: Men’s Javelin throw qualification at Paris Oiympics 2024
|Order
|Bib
|NOC
|Name
|Personal Best
|Season Best
|World Ranking
|1
|988
|KEN
|YEGO Julius
|92.72
|81.74
|15
|2
|627
|FIN
|HELANDER Oliver
|89.83
|85.75
|4
|3
|1159
|POR
|RAMOS Leandro
|84.78
|83.1
|25
|4
|1258
|TTO
|WALCOTT Keshorn
|90.16
|85.22
|9
|5
|811
|IND
|JENA Kishore
|87.54
|80.84
|7
|6
|676
|FRA
|TUPAIA Teura'itera'i
|86.11
|86.11
|39
|7
|774
|GER
|WEBER Julian
|89.54
|88.37
|3
|8
|928
|JPN
|DEAN Roderick Genki
|84.28
|81.38
|11
|9
|1172
|ROU
|NOVAC Alexandru Mihaita
|86.37
|84.04
|18
|10
|1143
|POL
|WEGNER Dawid
|82.21
|80.04
|29
|11
|628
|FIN
|KERANEN Toni
|84.19
|84.19
|14
|12
|564
|EGY
|ABDELRAHMAN Ihab
|89.21
|76.68
|13
|1347
|USA
|THOMPSON Curtis
|87.7
|83.04
|10
|14
|1001
|LAT
|GAILUMS Patriks
|84.05
|82.39
|26
|15
|434
|BRA
|RODRIGUES Pedro Henrique
|85.11
|85.11
|17
|16
|552
|CZE
|VADLEJCH Jakub
|90.88
|88.65
|1
Javelin throw event start list Group B:
More From This Section
|Group B start list: Men’s Javelin Throw qualification at Paris Olympics 2024
|Order
|Bib
|NOC
|Name
|Personal Best
|Season Best
|World Ranking
|1
|809
|IND
|CHOPRA Neeraj
|89.94
|88.36
|2
|2
|1000
|LAT
|CAKSS Gatis
|87.57
|82.11
|20
|3
|742
|GER
|DEHNING Max
|90.2
|90.2
|22
|4
|339
|AUS
|McENTYRE Cameron
|82.01
|82.01
|19
|5
|1113
|PAK
|NADEEM Arshad
|90.18
|84.21
|6
|1132
|POL
|KRUKOWSKI Marcin
|89.55
|82.69
|23
|7
|626
|FIN
|ETELATALO Lassi
|86.44
|84.67
|16
|8
|1080
|NGR
|NNAMDI Chinecherem
|82.8
|82.8
|24
|9
|422
|BRA
|da SILVA Luiz Mauricio
|85.57
|85.57
|21
|10
|568
|EGY
|MAHMOUD Moustafa
|81.92
|81.92
|30
|11
|1280
|UKR
|FELFNER Artur
|84.32
|83.95
|13
|12
|381
|BEL
|HERMAN Timothy
|87.35
|79.94
|27
|13
|793
|GRN
|PETERS Anderson
|93.07
|86.62
|6
|14
|1028
|MDA
|MARDARE Andrian
|86.66
|83.68
|8
|15
|1015
|LTU
|MATUSEVICIUS Edis
|89.17
|85.68
|5
|16
|1134
|POL
|MRZYGLOD Cyprian
|84.97
|81.02
|28
Javelin throw qualification standards at Olympics 2024
The athletes need to meet the Qualification Standard, which is 84 metres or be in the 12 best performers.
How many attempts the athletes will get?
The athletes need to find their best shot in three attempts.
Paris Olympics 2024 Javelin throw live timings, live streaming and telecast
When will Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 take place?
The Javelin throw event, involving India's Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, will take place on August 6, 2024.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Sports 18 will live telecast javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 today.
How to watch the live streaming of Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Jio Cinema will live streamin Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event today.