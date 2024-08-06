Olympics Javelin throw: Jena & Neeraj qualification standards, live timings

India's biggest medal hopeful, Neeraj Chopra, will finally begin his javelin throw event today (August 6). The golden boy of India's track and field will be in action during the men's javelin throw qualification round, starting at 3:20 PM IST. Meanwhile, Kishore Jena's qualification event will commence at 1:50 PM IST.

A total of 32 athletes will compete to secure a spot in the top 12 javelin throws to qualify for the final round, which will take place on August 8, starting at 11:30 PM IST.

Jena is set to feature in Group A, while Neeraj is placed in Group B alongside Arshad Nadeem in the qualification round.