Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

As the 2024 Paris Olympics starts, concerns have emerged regarding the water quality of the Seine River. These issues prompted the cancellation of the Olympic triathlon training session on Monday for the second consecutive day.



Organisers of the 2024 Paris Games remain hopeful that by the time the competition kicks off on Tuesday, triathletes will be able to swim in the renowned river. Both World Triathlon, the sport's governing body, and city officials are counting on sunny weather and rising temperatures in the next 36 hours to improve the water quality and meet the required standards for the swim leg of the triathlon, which also features cycling and running.

2024 Olympics: Poor water quality

The decision to cancel Monday’s swim workout was made after a review of water quality. According to representatives from Paris 2024 and the international triathlon federation, tests conducted on Sunday revealed water quality levels that did not ensure a safe environment for the training session.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 36 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30,” organisers stated on Monday.

This situation was attributed to recent rainfall that affected the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Friday.

Less than two weeks before the Olympic events, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a symbolic swim in the Seine to demonstrate that the long-contaminated river was now sufficiently clean to support swimming competitions.

