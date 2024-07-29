Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings got us the medal: Shooter's parents

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker of India poses during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Pistol Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP | PTI

The day at Manu Bhakar's house on Surajkund Road began early with a small 'havan' performed by her parents. The ritual continued until the champion pistol shooter secured India's first medal at the Paris Olympics a bronze.



Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY Manu, on Sunday, became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Her father, Ram Kishan, emerged from their third-storey flat to acknowledge the greetings of well-wishers and said it was all because of his daughter's efforts and coach Jaspal Rana's blessings that Manu won the medal.

"Manu's efforts and Jaspal's blessings and the sports ministry's assistance, it all helped in her success, which ended India's 12-year drought at the Games," Ram Kishan told PTI Videos.

Ram Kishan said that he was expecting more success from Manu in the days to come.

"This is the start, she has two more matches. She talks to us for a few minutes every day, she is composed and happy," he said, and added that she could have been successful at the Tokyo Olympics as well three years back but for the pistol malfunction.

Manu had a pistol malfunction in the qualification round in Tokyo which put paid to her hopes of making the final round.

"Her Tokyo disappointment was because the pistol malfunctioned; her performance wasn't bad. As a sportsperson, she knew Tokyo was not a disappointment," Manu's father added.





ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 29, live time (IST), streaming Ram Kishan said that they were a bit superstitious and whenever Manu plays a big match they switch off the television, and Sunday was no different.

"When Manu is playing, we don't watch TV. So, our friends and relatives call to tell us about her success. My wife was doing 'puja' since morning and we are happy that so many well-wishers have called us," he added.

On her breakup with Jaspal before the Tokyo Olympics and patch-up about a year-and-a-half back, he said, "When you do the same thing again and again, you get bored. Manu thought she should leave shooting for sometime, but after that she spoke to Jaspal and her mother made her understand that 'we are with you (Jaspal) in how you shape our daughter's journey in shooting'."



Manu's overjoyed mother Sumedha said it was a special day for the family.

"I am very happy that Manu and Jaspal together have given us such a big day, and we are celebrating this special day. Since morning, we both have been sitting together. I have a habit of jotting down my feelings and thoughts in a notebook, which I have been doing since morning.

"Jaspal has worked really hard with Manu and because he was not with her in Tokyo that's why she probably didn't win a medal there. Now that they are together, I am very happy," she said.

"I was not picking up my phone for the last two days, so please don't feel bad about that because I also was going through a gamut of emotions and had to keep them in check. When a child is competing, it's a difficult moment for us as well," she said.