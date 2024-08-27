Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Over 100 Indian athletes to join Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

Over 100 Indian athletes to join Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials

Indian contingents for the Paris Paralympics departs, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Indian contingents for the Paris Paralympics departs, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will take part in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony, which will be held outside a stadium for the first time in the Games' history, here on Wednesday.
Those athletes who have their competitions on Thursday, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations," Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.
The shooting team, which includes star markswoman Avani Lekhara who is defending her in Tokyo gold, is based at Chateauroux, more than 200km from Paris. The shooting range is located at Chateauroux.
The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials.
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) -- who is also defending his gold -- and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the Opening ceremony.

More From This Section

Swapnil Kusale, Swapnil, Kusale

Swapnil received key chain to ward off evil at Paris, says Coach Deepali

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Devendra Jhajaria believes Neeraj Chopra will cross 93m in a year or two

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Daniela Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies aged 51

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Brand value of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker skyrockets after Olympic success

Vinesh Phogat

Consequence of Vinesh Phogat's failed 2nd day weigh-in draconian: CAS

The outdoor ceremony will be held at the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris. The contingents of all the nations will parade down a section of the Champs-Elysees, Paris's most iconic avenue.
The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was also held outside a stadium on July 26, on the banks of the Seine river, a first in the Games' history.
India is being represented by a record 84-member team at the Paris Paralympics with a target of 25 medals, including double-digit gold. India had won 19 medals, including five gold in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics where a 54-member team had represented the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Paralympics: India eye record haul with largest ever contingent for Paris

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics after losing lower leg in shark attack

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Para-athletes laud Svayam and PCI for transportation accessibility

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

India eyes 12 medals at Paralympics, Sumit Antil leaves with first batch

olympics

Paralympic Games: 25000 Police will be on guard duty says French minister

Topics : Paralympics sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon