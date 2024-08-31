Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal secured back-to-back Paralympic medals for India on Friday

2024 Paris Paralympics

2024 Paris Paralympics

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:29 PM IST
India enjoyed a successful outing on day two of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, ending the day by winning four medals, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. India is currently in the 17th spot in the overall medal tally and looks set to achieve the target of 25 medals in Paris, as mentioned by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia before the start of the games.
 
India started their day with Avani Lekhara, the reigning Paralympic world champion, continuing her dominance in shooting and clinching her second consecutive gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paralympic Games. She became the first Indian woman para-athlete to do so. Avani scored 249.7 in the finals, breaking her own Paralympic Games record of 249.6, which she set in Tokyo.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The event was a double success for India as para-shooter Mona Agarwal secured the bronze medal by scoring 228.7 in the finals. Playing in her first Paralympic Games, Mona proved why she can play a critical role in India’s pursuit of 25 medals in Paris.
 
Manish Narwal, another standout performer of the day, secured a silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Manish, who won gold in the mixed pistol SH1 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, joined the elite list of winning two medals for India at the Paralympics, alongside Avani Lekhara and Devendra Jhajharia.
 
Para-sprinter Preethi Pal opened India’s account in track and field events by winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 event. Making her debut at the Paralympic Games in Paris, Preethi recreated her 2024 World Para Athletics Championship (WAPC) performance, where she secured the bronze medal and earned a place in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

 
Full list of India’s medal winners in the 2024 Paris Paralympics

More From This Section

Aruna Tanwar of India in action against Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey. (Photo: Reuters)

Paralympics 2024: Tanwar loses to Turkish opponent in taekwondo round of 16

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat with his coach Lalit Kumar

Aman Sehrawat one of the best wrestlers in the world: Coach Lalit Kumar

Devendra Jhajharia

India's Paralympic journey: From first medal to record-breaking Tokyo 2020

Sumit Antil

Paralympics 2024: How many medals India won in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

Paris Paralympics 2024 India schedule on August 29

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 29, live time, streaming


Athlete Sport Event Medal
Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Gold
Manish Narwal Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Silver
Mona Agarwal Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Bronze
Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 100m T35 Bronze

Full list of India’s medal winners in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Athlete Event Medal
Bhavina Patel Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4 Silver
Nishad Kumar Men’s High Jump T47 Silver
Avani Lekhara Women’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SH1 Gold
Devendra Jhajharia Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Silver
Sundar Singh Gurjar Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Bronze
Yogesh Kathuniya Men’s Discus Throw F56 Silver
Sumit Antil Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Gold
Singhraj Adhana Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1 Bronze
Mariyappan Thangavelu Men’s High Jump T42 Silver
Sharad Kumar Men’s High Jump T42 Bronze
Praveen Kumar Men’s High Jump T64 Silver
Avani Lekhara Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Bronze
Harvinder Singh Men’s Individual Recurve - Open Archery Bronze
Manish Narwal Men’s 50m Pistol SH1 Gold
Singhraj Adhana Men’s 50m Pistol SH1 Silver
Pramod Bhagat Men’s Singles Badminton SL3 Gold
Manoj Sarkar Men’s Singles Badminton SL3 Bronze
 

Also Read

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in 10m Air Rifle shooting

Badminton, shuttlecock

India para-shuttlers start Paralympics on high, eight secure wins on day 1

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Afghan para-athlete wins historic first medal for Refugee Paralympic Team

Jodie Grinham

Pregnant para archer Jodie Grinham returns to action at 2024 Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: August 30 schedule

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon