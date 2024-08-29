Paralympics 2024: How many medals India won in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics kicked off on August 28, 2024, in Paris, France with the opening ceremony. India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Paris, i.e., 84 athletes, following their remarkable performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was historic, as the nation secured 19 medals, marking its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. These included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.
Among the standout performances at Tokyo was Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Her exceptional performance in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event set a new Paralympic record. Sumit Antil’s gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 event was one of the biggest highlights of the tournament, as he set a then-new world record with a throw of 68.55 metres.
Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic gold medallist and now the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), added a silver medal to his collection in the men’s javelin throw F46 event, cementing his legacy in Indian para-sports. Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel’s silver medal in the women’s singles table tennis Class 4 event made her the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal.
Full list of Indian medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Bhavina Patel
|Silver
|Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Men’s High Jump T47
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SH1
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Silver
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Men’s Discus Throw F56
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Men’s Javelin Throw F64
|Singhraj Adhana
|Bronze
|Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Silver
|Men’s High Jump T42
|Sharad Kumar
|Bronze
|Men’s High Jump T42
|Praveen Kumar
|Silver
|Men’s High Jump T64
|Avani Lekhara
|Bronze
|Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Harvinder Singh
|Bronze
|Men’s Individual Recurve - Open Archery
|Manish Narwal
|Gold
|Men’s 50m Pistol SH1
|Singhraj Adhana
|Silver
|Men’s 50m Pistol SH1
|Pramod Bhagat
|Gold
|Men’s Singles Badminton SL3
|Manoj Sarkar
|Bronze
|Men’s Singles Badminton SL3