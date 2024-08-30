Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

The Indian contingent will continue their campaign in the 2024 Paris Paralympics on August 30, with all eyes once again on the para-badminton contingent. Mansi Joshi will start Indian action on Day 2, with the para-badminton women’s singles SL3 event at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manoj Sarkar and Nitesh Kumar will be in action in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event at 1:20 PM and 2 PM IST, while Suhas and Palak will represent India’s challenge in the men’s and women’s singles SL4 event at 2:40 PM and 4:40 PM IST.

In para-shooting, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will feature in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification event from 12:30 PM IST, while Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will take part in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification event at 2:45 PM IST. In the R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 event, India will also play three medal events on Day 2, with Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Krishna taking part in the women’s discus throw F55 final at 1:30 PM IST. In the women’s 100m T35 final, India’s Preeti Pal will be in action from 4:45 PM IST. In the third and final medal event of the day, Manu will represent India’s challenge in the men’s shot put F37 event from 12:22 AM IST (August 31).