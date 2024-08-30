Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Pregnant para archer Jodie Grinham returns to action at 2024 Paralympics

Pregnant para archer Jodie Grinham returns to action at 2024 Paralympics

Grinham will return Saturday for the elimination round which allows her rest from competition Friday

Jodie Grinham

Jodie Grinham

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Great Britain's Jodie Grinham returned to the Paralympic stage for the first time since Rio 2016, this time seven months pregnant.
Grinham wrapped up her first competition this morning in the women's individual compound open. She finished fourth and scored a personal best of 693. Later in the evening she and Nathan MacQueen placed second in the mixed team compound open ranking round.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
I know I can do more, it's a personal best but there's lots of room for improvement, Grinham said. The key for me was finishing in that top four, and that gives me a day off competition to focus on tweaking things and making myself better.
Grinham will return Saturday for the elimination round which allows her rest from competition Friday. After having a minor scare earlier in the week the rest is luxurious. On Monday she had taken a trip to the hospital as the baby had stopped moving. Her doctors assured her everything looked normal and the baby was healthy. She said her doctor knew there was no point in asking her to rest now, but begged that once she finished competing to rest from everything.
For Grinham, medaling in Paris is not just for herself. She said she hopes to set an example of female strength by bringing home the hardware.
I want to be a mother and an athlete, Grinham said. I'm not willing to sacrifice either of them but at home I am mummy."

Balancing her passion and responsibilities has been rewarding but nonetheless, taxing, she said. With her partner Christopher Greenan, she says they have learned the importance of separating family from work, which Grinham said allows for more time with her 2-year-old son Christian.

More From This Section

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat with his coach Lalit Kumar

Aman Sehrawat one of the best wrestlers in the world: Coach Lalit Kumar

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Source of inspiration': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent at Paralympics

India at Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024: India's contingent, schedule, and live streaming details

Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony live timings in India

Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony live time, India flag bearers & streaming

olympics

Paris to inaugurate Paralympics with 'never seen before' opening ceremony

??If I have, like, mummy hat and athlete hat, and if I'm in athlete mode, then that is it, Grinham said. You know, I am in an athlete mindset.
Grinham previously earned the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with partner John Stubbs in the mixed team compound and placed 10th in the individual competition.
She will compete next on Saturday in the elimination round for the women's individual compound open and the mixed quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Paralympics 2024: August 30 schedule

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

Aruna Tanwar of India in action against Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey. (Photo: Reuters)

Paralympics 2024: Tanwar loses to Turkish opponent in taekwondo round of 16

Devendra Jhajharia

India's Paralympic journey: From first medal to record-breaking Tokyo 2020

Sumit Antil

Paralympics 2024: How many medals India won in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

Paris Paralympics 2024 India schedule on August 29

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 29, live time, streaming

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon