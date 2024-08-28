Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony live time, India flag bearers & streaming

Paris is gearing up to host its first-ever Paralympic Games, following the successful Olympic Games, marking a century since the French capital last hosted the event. Paralympics 2024 will start with a spectacular opening ceremony in Paris, where 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 167 nations will march around Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. The ceremony is scheduled for August 28 at 11:30 PM IST.

India is sending its largest-ever Paralympic contingent of 84 para-athletes and hopes to achieve a record medal tally as well.



Who are India's flag-bearers at Paralympics 2024?



Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shot putter Bhagyashri Jadhav have been selected as the country's flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

The artistic director for the ceremony, Thomas Jolly, has promised fans and the athletes a good experience that will "showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody". Sticking to the idea once again, this ceremony will also take place outside the stadium, just like the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

The iconic square is where the ceremony will culminate, and the Games will be declared open.

"What an incredible moment for our athletes, who will be part of a historic opening ceremony, on the world’s most famous avenue, surrounded by all the charm of Paris," said Jitske Visser, IPC Athletes' Commission President and competitor at Paris 2024.

"This ceremony at the heart of the city is a strong symbol illustrating our ambition to capitalise on our country hosting its first-ever Paralympic Games to position the issue of inclusion for people with disabilities at the heart of our society," said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris Summer Olympic 2024.

Paralympics 2024 live timings (IST), live streaming and telecast in India

When will the 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony take place?

The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will begin at 11.30 pm IST on August 28.

Where will the 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony be held?

The 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony will be held at Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in the French capital.

How many athletes are taking part in the 2024 Paralympics?

A total of 4,400 athletes will be representing 167 different nations at the 2024 Paralympics.

How many athletes are representing India at the 2024 Paralympics?

A record number of 84 para-athletes will be representing India at the 2024 Paralympics

Where will the live telecast of 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony be available in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Paralympics will be available on the Sports 18 network in India

Where will the live streaming for the 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony be available?

The Jio Cinema website and app will provide the live streaming of the 2024 Paralympics