Viacom18's JioCinema to live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Viacom18 announced that JioCinema will live-stream the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled to take place in the French capital from August 28 to September 8. In addition, the Sports18 TV network will also run daily highlights from the 12-day event.

This follows Viacom18's achievement of the highest-ever viewership for the Olympics in India across linear and digital platforms, with a watch time of over 1,500 crore minutes and more than 17 crore viewers across platforms.

JioCinema will offer the best action across two concurrent feeds for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, providing viewers with a comprehensive presentation of the marquee event, according to the press release.

“The Paralympic movement in India has grown in prominence with the medal-winning feats of our athletes,” said Damyant Singh, head of marketing at Viacom18 Sports, in a statement.

India will send its largest contingent to the Paralympic Games to date, with 84 para-athletes. Participating in 12 disciplines, India has four para-athletes who will go to Paris as defending champions: Sumit Antil (men’s javelin throw F64), Krishna Nagar (men’s badminton singles SH6), Manish Narwal (men’s shooting 50m pistol SH1), and Avani Lekhara (women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1).

The Indian contingent also includes world No. 1 women’s singles SH6 player Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. The SH6 event will be staged at the Paralympics for the first time this edition. Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympics, with a record 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal, according to the press release.

Viewers will be able to catch the opening ceremony tonight at 11:30 PM IST and live action from the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 from August 29 at 12 noon onwards.